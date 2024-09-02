AAP’s Amanatullah Khan Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Case After Residence Search

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday following a six-hour questioning session related to a money laundering investigation. The arrest occurred after the ED conducted a raid at Khan’s residence in Okhla, Delhi, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe is connected to alleged irregularities during Khan’s tenure as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, with the ED accusing him of acquiring substantial “proceeds of crime” through illegal recruitment and using the funds to purchase immovable assets.

Khan had earlier posted a video on social media, criticizing the ED’s actions and claiming that the raid was carried out at the behest of a “dictator” intent on harassing him and other AAP leaders. He alleged that the enforcement actions were part of a broader campaign against those opposing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Several AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, condemned Khan’s arrest, accusing central agencies of being used to silence voices critical of the BJP. Sisodia questioned the ED’s role, while Singh shared footage of Khan arguing with ED officials, insisting there is no evidence against him.

The case against Khan originates from two FIRs: one by the CBI in 2016 for alleged illegal appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board and another by the Delhi ACB related to disproportionate assets. The ED’s investigation is based on the CBI case, with Khan being accused of financial misconduct. His arrest has sparked political controversy, with AAP leaders alleging that the BJP-led central government is misusing central agencies. Saurabh Bharadwaj labeled the situation a “great shame” for the Centre, claiming that despite extensive investigations, no evidence of money transactions has been found.