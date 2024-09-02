Andhra, Telangana Heavy Rains: Emergency Contacts and Relief Updates

Andhra Pradesh has been hit by heavy rainfall over the past two days, causing rivers and streams to overflow and flooding several residential areas. The government is on high alert, with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu canceling his tours to focus on relief efforts. Naidu has been closely monitoring the situation and has directed officials to prioritize rehabilitation, ensuring that proper food, shelter, and other necessary facilities are available at relief centers. An initial fund of Rs. 3 crores has been allocated to each district, with additional resources to be provided as needed. In the NTR district, where the Budameru River faces a potential flood flow of 30,000 cusecs, evacuations have already moved 1,500 people to safety.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to remain vigilant and assess the inflow of floodwater from neighboring Telangana while implementing flood control measures. He emphasized the importance of public safety, urging residents to avoid crossing overflowing streams and rivers. Naidu has also called for a heightened state of alert for the next 24 hours, stressing that officials must stay vigilant until the rains subside. During his third teleconference with district and state officials, it was reported that the intensity of the rains might decrease as Cyclone Kalingapatnam made landfall, although rain is still expected in some districts.

State Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, along with other top officials, has been monitoring the situation from the State Emergency Operation Center. Anitha conducted a video conference with district collectors to review the heavy rains and flood situation, stressing the need for proactive and attentive measures in relief operations. She emphasized the importance of having key officials from various departments on the ground to prevent loss of life and ensure public safety. Four NDRF and six SDRF teams have been deployed for emergency relief efforts, and the Health Department is on high alert, ready to provide emergency medical services, particularly for pregnant women, snakebite victims, and those affected by electrocution. Control rooms have been established at both the state and district levels to coordinate these efforts.