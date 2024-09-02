Andhra, Telangana Rain Havoc: 24+ Dead, 100 Trains Cancelled, Schools Closed

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were hit hard by torrential rains for the second consecutive day, leading to 24 deaths, widespread flooding, and severe disruptions in transportation. The relentless downpour caused waterlogging in many areas and led to the cancellation of 99 trains, with several others partially canceled or diverted across the South Central Railway network. In anticipation of more heavy rains, all schools in the Hyderabad district were ordered to close on Monday, and Telangana’s Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, urged businesses to allow employees to work from home.

The intense rainfall swelled rivers, prompting national and state disaster response teams to evacuate thousands of people from flooded areas to relief camps. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the chief ministers of both states that the federal government would provide all necessary support. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the depression responsible for the heavy rains over the past two days had moved northwestward and was expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area as it progressed across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

To manage the flood situation, 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, equipped with essential rescue tools and medical supplies, have been deployed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. While 12 teams are already on the ground, 14 additional teams are being airlifted to assist with ongoing rescue operations in the affected areas.