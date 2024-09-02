Austrian woman accuses Kerala man of Rs 3.5 crore fraud, files complaint

An Austrian woman, Parvathi Reitscher, has filed a complaint against Ajith Babu, a resident of Chovvara, Kerala, alleging that he defrauded her of Rs. 3.5 crore. Parvathi, who had come to Kerala to reconnect with her Indian roots, had set up a meditation center called the “Mahamaya Center of Consciousness” on three acres of land she purchased in Ayyampuzha, Ernakulam. Due to Indian legal requirements for foreign nationals, she needed an Indian director for her venture, which led her to involve Ajith, the brother of the center’s architect. However, Ajith allegedly manipulated her, collecting large sums of money under various pretexts, including falsely claiming that her daughter’s kidney medication cost Rs. 55,000 when it was less than Rs. 500. Over ten months, Ajith reportedly defrauded her of Rs. 1.9 crore and also took additional amounts for other fabricated expenses.

Ajith’s deception extended further when he convinced Parvathi to pay him Rs. 19 lakh for a water purification system, out of which he only spent Rs. 3 lakh. Additionally, he tricked her into giving him Rs. 10 lakh, claiming it was needed to pay off a minister to prevent a rice mill from being set up near her center. Parvathi, trusting Ajith, collected the funds from international investors but later realized that she had been cheated. She also alleges that after she confronted him and demanded the return of her money, Ajith threatened to harm her child, forcing her to shut down the meditation center.

Despite the serious nature of the accusations, Parvathi claims that the Crime Branch, which took over the investigation, has made little progress. Meanwhile, Ajith denies any wrongdoing and claims that he is the victim of a conspiracy. Parvathi, who had come to India with the hope of living in Kerala and providing a better life for her daughter, is now facing significant financial hardships due to the alleged fraud.