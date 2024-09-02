“Emergency” Release Postponed Due to CBFC Clearance Delay

The release of Kangana Ranaut’s directorial film “Emergency” has been delayed, reportedly due to rising controversies and threats directed at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Ranaut and Mandi Lok Sabha MP have claimed that the film’s certification process was halted after CBFC members received threats demanding the removal of certain scenes related to Indira Gandhi’s assassination, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and the Punjab riots. Ranaut, in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), expressed her disappointment and apologized for the situation, stating that the film had initially passed certification but was later stalled due to these threats.

The controversy intensified after the release of the film’s trailer, which depicted Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a Khalistan movement leader, pledging support to Indira Gandhi’s party in exchange for a separate Sikh state. This portrayal led the Shiromani Akali Dal in Delhi to issue a legal notice to the CBFC, urging them to stop the film’s release due to its depiction of the Sikh community. The film’s sensitive content has caused the certification process to potentially be prolonged, as indicated by a CBFC source quoted by The Indian Express. The CBFC clarified that it had no involvement in setting the film’s release date, which was announced before the certification was completed.

“Emergency” explores the political landscape of India, focusing on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with Kangana Ranaut playing the role of Gandhi in her first solo directorial project. The film also stars Shreyas Talpade as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Despite the ongoing delays, a new release date has not yet been announced.