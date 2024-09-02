Former RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh Arrested by CBI in Corruption Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, over alleged financial misconduct during his tenure. This arrest comes after Ghosh was interrogated for the 15th time at the CBI’s Salt Lake office, which is also investigating the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at the hospital on August 9. Following the questioning, Ghosh was transferred to the CBI’s Nizam Palace office in Kolkata, where the anti-corruption wing formally arrested him.

The investigation into Ghosh began after Dr. Akhtar Ali, the hospital’s former deputy superintendent, filed complaints about financial irregularities during Ghosh’s leadership. These allegations came to light in the aftermath of the trainee doctor’s murder, which led the state government to place Ghosh on leave. The CBI, which has questioned Ghosh for over 140 hours, is also probing his involvement in financial misconduct at the hospital. An FIR has been lodged against Ghosh and others concerning these financial allegations.

As part of the ongoing investigation, CBI teams have conducted multiple searches and interviews at RG Kar hospital. They inspected the hospital morgue, reviewed medical and purchase records, and spoke with staff, including the forensic department head and the current vice principal. The CBI is also investigating allegations of trafficking unclaimed bodies, corruption in biomedical waste disposal, and nepotism in construction tenders during Ghosh’s tenure. The probe has gained significant public attention, especially after the Calcutta High Court transferred both the rape-murder case and the corruption allegations to the CBI in August.