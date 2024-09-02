IMD Forecasts Week-Long Rain in Kerala, Issues Yellow Alert in 8 Districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted widespread rainfall across Kerala over the next week, due to an intense low-pressure system currently positioned over eastern Vidarbha and Telangana. This system is expected to move northwest within the next 12 hours, potentially intensifying and causing continuous rain across the state.

From September 2nd to 4th, certain isolated regions in Kerala are likely to experience heavy rainfall. Additionally, light to moderate rain is expected to be widespread throughout the week. In response, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for eight districts: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. This alert will extend to include Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The department also reported that the Asna cyclone, which had formed in the northwestern Arabian Sea, has weakened to an intense low-pressure system. This system is currently moving south-southwest and is expected to further diminish into a less severe low-pressure area.