Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Polls 2024: Congress Unveils Second List of 6 Candidates

The Indian National Congress announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on September 2. The list includes six candidates for key constituencies, with prominent figures such as Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra, who will be running from Central Shalteng. This list follows a meeting of the Congress’ Central Election Committee, where final decisions were made for the elections, which the party is contesting in alliance with the National Conference.

In addition to Karra, the Congress has nominated Mumtaz Khan from Reasi, Bhupender Jamwal from Mata Vaishno Devi, Iftikhar Ahmed from Rajouri (ST), Shabbir Ahmed Khan from Thannamandi (ST), and Mohammad Shahnawaz Choudhary from Surankote (ST). These constituencies are scheduled to vote in the second phase of the three-phase elections. This brings the total number of Congress candidates announced to 15.

The Congress has finalized a seat-sharing arrangement with the National Conference, with the National Conference contesting 51 seats and the Congress 32. The elections will be held in three phases, starting on September 18 and concluding on October 1, with the vote count set for October 8.