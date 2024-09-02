Jharkhand constable fitness test: 11 deaths spark concern over heat and poor conditions

The recruitment process for excise constables in Jharkhand has turned tragic, with 11 candidates dying during physical tests, raising concerns over safety and test conditions. Many others have fallen ill, highlighting the need for urgent reforms. BJP state president Babulal Marandi criticized the government, accusing it of turning job opportunities into fatal events.

In response, the Jharkhand Police Headquarters and state government have introduced emergency measures, such as installing drinking water stations and deploying medical teams at selection centers. Investigations suggest extreme heat, possible use of performance-enhancing injections, and inadequate facilities as contributing factors to the deaths.

The tests, part of the Jharkhand excise constable exams, began on August 22 across multiple districts. Despite new safety measures, the exact cause of the deaths remains under investigation. The incident has led to calls for compensation and job provisions for the victims’ families, with pressure mounting on the government to improve future recruitment conditions.