Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Orders KPSC Re-Exam Amid Protests

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a re-examination of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) tests after widespread protests and complaints about errors in the recent exams. The re-examination is scheduled to be completed within the next two months. This decision follows demonstrations led by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, where students and others gathered at Freedom Park to highlight issues such as translation mistakes and factual inaccuracies that they believe have unfairly impacted candidates.

In response to the protests, the Karnataka government has instructed the KPSC to conduct the re-examination without charging additional fees to the candidates, which is a notable move given that exam costs are typically covered by student fees. The KPSC now faces the challenge of mobilizing resources for the new examination, as previous funds were sourced from the candidates.

Errors identified in the recent exams included translation and factual inaccuracies in over 50 questions across both Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Karnataka State Competitive Examination Aspirants’ Association had previously urged CM Siddaramaiah to order a re-examination, citing 58 flawed questions that impacted a total of 116 marks. They also called for legal action against those responsible, including KPSC officials and translators. Initially, KPSC had planned to review objections and consult an expert committee by the evening of September 4.