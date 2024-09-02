Kerala CM Orders Probe into Allegations Against Top IPS Officers

At a public event, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced an investigation into the allegations made by P.V. Anvar, emphasizing that the government would conduct a thorough and unbiased probe. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Police Association’s state conference in Kottayam, Vijayan assured that senior police officials would take the investigation seriously and handle it with utmost care.

Vijayan stressed the importance of maintaining discipline within the police force, warning that any actions that disrupt discipline would result in consequences. He commended Kerala’s police force as the best in the country, noting their crucial role in maintaining peace and swiftly addressing crimes. The Chief Minister also highlighted the need for the police to act impartially, without fear or external interference, regardless of the status of those involved.

He also mentioned that a small faction within the police resists reforms and damages the force’s reputation. The government, aware of this issue, has taken steps to remove problematic elements, with 108 individuals recently dismissed. Vijayan concluded by emphasizing the importance of humanity and justice in police work and encouraged the force to operate independently and impartially.