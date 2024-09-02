Mumbai Accident: One Dead, Several Injured as Drunk Passenger Grabs BEST Bus Steering Wheel

In a tragic accident in Mumbai’s Lalbaugh area, a 27-year-old woman lost her life, and several others were injured after a drunk passenger, Datta Shinde, grabbed the steering wheel of a BEST bus, causing the driver to lose control. The incident occurred following a heated argument between Shinde and the bus driver, leading to the bus crashing into multiple vehicles and pedestrians.

The accident took place on an electric BEST bus operating on route no. 66, near Ganesh Talkies. The bus veered off course, striking two motorcycles, a car, and several pedestrians. Nupur Maniyar, a biker, was critically injured in the collision and later died in the hospital. Nine others were injured, three seriously, and were taken to hospitals across the city for emergency treatment.

Police have detained Shinde, who was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and to file appropriate charges against Shinde.