NIA Official’s Daughter, 19, Found Dead in Hostel Room in Lucknow

Concerns are mounting nationwide over the increasing number of sudden heart attacks leading to young deaths. The trend has sparked widespread alarm, particularly after several recent tragic incidents.

In Lucknow, 19-year-old law student Ankita Rastogi was found dead in her hostel room at Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University on Saturday night. Despite immediate medical attention from the university staff and subsequent transport to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival, attributing the cause to a heart attack. The hospital confirmed that Ankita passed away around 10 p.m.

Ankita, the daughter of Sanjay Rastogi, an IPS officer with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has left her family and the university community in shock. The Ram Manohar Lohia Educational Institution expressed their deep sorrow and solidarity with her family. Police are investigating the incident, noting that Ankita’s room was locked from the inside and no signs of foul play were observed. Her parents have not yet filed a formal complaint. This incident follows another sudden death of a police officer in Delhi under similar circumstances.