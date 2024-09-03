8 killed, 8 injured in road accident

Hisar: In a tragic incident, as many as eight people lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries after a truck collided with a Tata Magic vehicle. The accident occurred on the Hisar-Chandigarh National Highway in Haryana’s Jind district.

The deceased include three women. The victims were pilgrims travelling from Kurukshetra to Guga Medi in Rajasthan. The pilgrims, around 16 in total, were residents of Marchedi village in Kurukshetra.

‘The truck rammed into the light commercial vehicle in which the group of devotees was headed to Gogamedi. At the time of the incident, the devotees had taken a brief halt and their vehicle was stationary. Eight people, including two women and a teenager, have died in the incident while ten are injured. The injured are out of danger,’ said Inspector Kuldeep, SHO of Sadar Narwana.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident.