9 Maoists killed in encounter

Dantewada: 9 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched an anti-Naxal operation in the forest along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts based on inputs about the presence of Naxalites belonging to its west Bastar division unit. The search operation turned in to encounter as Maoists fire on the security forces.

The intermittent exchange of fire lasted for a long duration, following which the bodies of nine Naxalites clad in ‘uniform’ were recovered from the spot. Besides, a huge cache of weapons was also seized from the encounter site.

‘So far, nine Maoists have been killed, and a large quantity of weapons, including a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), a .303 Rifle, and a .315 Bore Rifle, have been recovered from the spot,’ read the police statement.

Bastar region comprises seven districts, including Dantewada and Bijapur. With this incident, 154 Naxalites have been gunned down by the security forces in different encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.