9 Naxals killed as government intensifies efforts to eliminate Naxalism by 2026

In a major crackdown on Naxal insurgency, police confirmed the deaths of nine Naxals during an intense encounter in the forested area at the Dantewada-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh. This operation, part of the government’s broader strategy to eliminate Naxalism, is seen as a crucial step toward achieving that goal by 2026. The joint search operation, initiated based on intelligence about Maoist presence, also resulted in the recovery of a substantial cache of automatic weapons. All security personnel involved in the encounter were unharmed, and further search operations are ongoing in the area.

The operation aligns with the Indian government’s comprehensive approach to tackling Naxalism, which combines targeted security measures with developmental efforts. Recent successes, including a similar operation in Narayanpur where three female Naxalites were killed, underscore the effectiveness of this dual strategy. These efforts are supported by enhanced intelligence, advanced technology, and the coordination of specialized security units. The government’s resolve was reiterated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who, during a recent inter-state coordination meeting, emphasized the commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 2026.

In addition to security operations, the government is prioritizing infrastructure development in Naxal-affected regions, focusing on improving roads, communication networks, and public services. These projects aim to integrate these remote areas into the mainstream, reducing the appeal of Naxal ideology and enabling more effective deployment of security forces. The ongoing operations and infrastructure initiatives reflect a holistic approach to resolving the issue, with sustained efforts expected to permanently eliminate Naxalism from the Indian landscape.