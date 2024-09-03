Air India Express starts two new daily flights from this city: Details

Mumbai: Air India Express has added two new daily direct flights from Bengaluru. A subsidiary of Air India and a part of the Tata group, the airline will operate flights to Vijayawada and Indore from Bengaluru.

The aircraft operating these routes can accommodate 176 passengers, including 8 business class seats.The flight from Bengaluru to Vijayawada departs at 4:05 pm and arrives at 5:40 pm, while the return flight leaves Vijayawada at 6:10 pm and lands in Bengaluru at 7:50 pm. This route adds to the existing flights operated by IndiGo and Alliance Air, which use smaller ATR aircraft with a capacity of 78 passengers.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces festival special trains: Full list

For the Bengaluru-Indore route, the flight departs from Bengaluru at 11:10 am and reaches Indore at 1:00 pm. The return flight leaves Indore at 1:30 pm and arrives back in Bengaluru at 3:30 pm.

From Bengaluru, Air India Express operates 376 weekly flights, connecting directly to 24 domestic destinations, such as Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ranchi, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, and to Abu Dhabi internationally.

The airline operates over 380 daily flights, connecting 32 domestic and 14 international airports. The air carrier recently launched flights from Agartala, the capital city of Tripura, as its 32nd domestic destination. The airline now operates flights from Agartala to Guwahati and Kolkata. Additionally, the airline began new daily connectivity between Hyderabad and Guwahati.