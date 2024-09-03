Air India launches brand-new Airbus A350-900 on this route: Details

Mumbai: The flag-carrier of India, Air India has launched its brand-new Airbus A350-900 on the Delhi-London Heathrow route. The A350-900 will replace the Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of 17 weekly flights, adding 336 seats on the Delhi-London route.

The A350-900 features three-class layout with full-flat beds in Business Class, an upgraded Premium Economy, and cutting-edge Economy seats. All passengers can enjoy over 3000 hours of entertainment on the latest inflight system, soon to be enhanced with onboard Wi-Fi.

The A350-900 includes 28 private suites with full-flat beds in Business Class, 24 seats in Premium Economy with extra legroom, and 264 spacious seats in Economy. All seats feature the latest Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system with HD screens offering content in 13 international and 8 Indian regional languages, including over 100 hours of content for kids.

Business and Premium Economy guests will receive exclusive amenity kits designed by Ferragamo and TUMI, along with Air India’s new Vista Verve soft product, featuring stylish chinaware, tableware, glassware, and bedding. Flight and cabin crews will also sport new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra.

Also Read: Air India Express starts two new daily flights from this city: Details

Passengers will enjoy a gourmet menu with both Indian and international dishes served on elegant chinaware featuring India-inspired designs for a luxurious dining experience

A350 Flight Schedule on Delhi-London Heathrow Route (from 1 September 2024)

Flight AI161

Days: Daily

Sector: Delhi – London Heathrow

Departure: 02:45

Arrival: 07:30

Flight AI162

Days: Daily

Sector: London Heathrow – Delhi

Departure: 09:45

Arrival: 22:50

Flight AI111

Days: Daily

Sector: Delhi – London Heathrow

Departure: 06:45

Arrival: 11:30

Flight AI112

Days: Daily

Sector: London Heathrow – Delhi

Departure: 13:15

Arrival: 02:05 (+1)