Banks to remain closed for 15 days in September : Full List

Mumbai: Banks in the country will be closed for a total of 15 days due to weekly breaks and festivals. The Reserve Bank of India releases an annual list of bank holidays, which includes both national and regional observances.

The central bank compiles this list based on various factors such as national and state holidays, cultural and religious events, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. Additionally, banks are closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

National holidays are days when all banks across the country are closed. In contrast, regional holidays apply only to specific states or regions, meaning that only banks in those areas will be closed. Therefore, a bank holiday in one state does not necessarily affect banks in other states.

Also Read: UAE visa amnesty: Indian Consulate announces helpline numbers for expats

Bank Holidays in September 2024:

September 1 (Sunday): Weekly holiday – Across India.

September 4 (Wednesday): Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva – Guwahati.

September 7 (Saturday): Ganesh Chaturthi – Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji.

September 8 (Sunday): Weekly holiday: Banks closed across the country.

September 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday: Banks closed across the country

September 15 (Sunday): Weekly holiday: Banks closed across the country

September 16 (Monday): Barawafaat: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Aizawl, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram.

September 17 (Tuesday): Milad-un-Nabi: Gangtok, Raipur.

September 18 (Wednesday): Banks closed Pang-Lhabsol: Gangtok.

September 20 (Friday): Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi: Jammu and Srinagar.

September 21 (Saturday): Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day: Kochi Thiruvananthapuram.

September 22 (Sunday): Weekly holiday: Banks closed across the country

September 23 (Monday): Maharaja Hari Singh Birthday: Jammu and Srinagar.

September 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday: Banks closed across the country

September 29 (Sunday): Weekly holiday: Banks closed across the country

Check the Reserve Bank websiteA complete list of bank holidays can be seen on the Reserve Bank of India website. You can get information about holidays according to your state by visiting the RBI holiday list https://rbi.org.in/Scripts/HolidayMatrixDisplay.aspx. Make sure to plan your banking operations keeping these holidays in mind.