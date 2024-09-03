Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on September 3. Gold is priced at Rs 53,360 per 8 gram and Rs 6670 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 200 per 8 gram. In the last four days, gold price fell by Rs 360 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat on Tuesday at Rs 71,526 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.1% or Rs 75. Silver futures were trading at Rs 84,426/kg, down by 0.15% or Rs 128. Gold prices have fallen by Rs 660/10 gm in the last 3 days while silver has dipped by Rs 2,600 per kilogram. On Monday, gold futures settled at Rs 71,601 per 10 gram with a loss of 0.01% and silver futures settled at Rs 84,554 per kilogram with a loss of 0.77%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,495.79 per ounce. U.S. gold futures was little changed at $2,527.70. Price of spot silver dipped 0.1% to $28.47 per ounce, platinum fell 0.7% at $923.88 and palladium lost 0.4% to $975.00.