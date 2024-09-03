Global Village in Dubai announces opening date for 29th season

Dubai: Popular tourist attraction in the UAE, Dubai has announced Global Village opening date for 29th season. Season 29 of Global Village will start on October 16, 2024. The season will run until May 11, 2025.

The popular destination remains closed during the summer months. In its 28th season, Global Village set a new record with 10 million visitors. Over 90 cultures were showcased across 27 pavilions. Over 400 artists took part last season, and audiences witnessed over 40,000 performances. The season also featured more than 200 rides and entertainment attractions, and over 3,500 shopping outlets and 250 dining options.

Global Village tickets are usually free for children under the age of three, senior citizens aged 65 and over and people of determination.