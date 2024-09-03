GST collections grow to Rs 1.75 lakh crore in August

New Delhi: The gross GST collection in August 2024 reported a 10 per cent jump to Rs 1,74,962 crore. The country’s revenue from the goods and services tax (GST) had stood at Rs 1,59,069 crore in August 2023.

The GST refunds during August 2024 stood at Rs 24,460 crore. After adjusting the refunds, India’s net GST collection rose 6.5 per cent to Rs 1,50,501 crore in August 2024. It was at Rs 1,41,346 crore a year ago.

During the April-August 2024 period, gross GST revenue rose 10.1 per cent to Rs 9,13,855 crore. The net GST stood at Rs 8,06,475 crore, a 10.2 per cent up year-on-year.

State-wise, Maharashtra collected the highest GST at Rs 26,367 crore, followed by Karnataka (Rs 12,344 crore), Gujarat (Rs 10,344 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 10,181 crore), and Haryana (Rs 8,623 crore). These state-wise collection figures do not include GST on the import of goods.