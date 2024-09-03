Haryana Chief Minister’s initiatives uplift OBC community

Chandigarh: Several intiatives introduced by Nayab Singh Saini, the Chief Minister of Haryana has empowered various segments of society, especially the Other Backward Classes (OBC). Nayab Singh Saini government has launched a series of targeted initiatives aimed to empower the OBC community. These programmes ensured these communities access to greater opportunities and resources

Nayab Singh Saini government has increased the annual income cap for the OBC category’s creamy layer in government jobs. The threshold has been raised from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, with exclusions for salary and agricultural income. This adjustment ensures that more individuals from the OBC community can benefit from government job reservations.

The state government has also boosted the reservation for backward classes in Group-A and Group-B positions from 15 percent to 27 percent. Additionally, addressing the backlog of jobs for backward classes has been made a priority by Saini’s administration.The Haryana Skill Employment Corporation now reserves 27 percent of its opportunities for the OBC category.

The government also introduced severalinitiatives, including scholarship programs and skill development schemes to support the OBC population in improving their educational and professional qualifications. The government has also allocated a substantial budget of Rs 13,000 crore under the Bhagwan Vishwakarma Yojana, which is aimed at providing training in 18 different trades. This initiative not only offers financial assistance but also provides essential toolkits to trainees.

These efforts by the BJP government have significantly strengthened support for the BJP among OBC voters. This will play a crucial role in upcoming assembly elections.