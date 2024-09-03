Hibiscus Lime Recipe: Refreshing Hibiscus Limeade

Ingredients:

– 1/2 cup dried hibiscus flowers

– 4 cups water

– 1 cup fresh lime juice (about 6-8 limes)

– 1/2 cup granulated sugar (adjust to taste)

– Ice cubes

– Lime slices and hibiscus flowers for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a saucepan, bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Remove from heat and add the dried hibiscus flowers. Let them steep for about 15-20 minutes to create hibiscus tea.

2. Strain the hibiscus tea into a pitcher to remove the flowers. You’ll be left with a vibrant red liquid.

3. While the hibiscus tea is still warm, stir in the granulated sugar until it’s completely dissolved. Adjust the sweetness to your liking; you can add more or less sugar as desired.

4. Let the hibiscus tea cool to room temperature, and then refrigerate until it’s nicely chilled.

5. Squeeze fresh limes to obtain 1 cup of lime juice.

6. When you’re ready to serve, mix the hibiscus tea and lime juice in the pitcher.

7. To serve, fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the hibiscus limeade over the ice.

8. Garnish with lime slices and a few hibiscus flowers, if desired.

9. Stir well before sipping and enjoy your refreshing Hibiscus Limeade on a hot day.