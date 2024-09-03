IAF’s Strength Boosted: Cabinet Approves ?26,000 Crore Deal for 240 Su-30MKI Aero-Engines

To boost the combat capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the procurement of 240 AL-31FP aero-engines for Su-30 MKI fighter jets. These engines, costing over ?26,000 crore and sourced from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), will significantly enhance the fleet’s performance. The procurement falls under the “Buy Indian” category, and the cost includes all taxes and duties. Deliveries are set to commence in one year and will be completed over eight years.

The engines, which will be manufactured at HAL’s Koraput division, will feature over 54% indigenous content due to the indigenization of key components. This effort is part of India’s push towards self-reliance in defense manufacturing. The Su-30 MKI, a critical and powerful asset in the IAF’s fleet, will benefit from these upgrades, ensuring sustained operational readiness and bolstering the country’s defense preparedness.

The IAF currently operates 259 Su-30 MKI fighters, with HAL manufacturing them under a license from Russia. Given the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, India has faced challenges in securing spare parts from Moscow. The new engines are essential for maintaining the fleet, especially as some aircraft are over 20 years old and require engine replacements after specific flying hours. The first batch of upgrades will cover 84 fighters over 15 years.