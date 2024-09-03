India’s Nithya Sre Sivan Wins Bronze in SH6 Badminton at Paris Paralympics

India’s Nithya Sre Sivan clinched a bronze medal in the SH6 category of badminton at the Paris Paralympics 2024, marking a major milestone in her growing career. The 23-year-old, currently the world number one in her category, showcased her exceptional skills by defeating Indonesia’s Rina Marlina 21-14, 21-6 at La Chapelle Arena Court 3. Nithya started the match with a dominant 7-0 lead, but Marlina fought back to level the score at 10-10. However, Nithya regained control, winning the first game in 13 minutes. In the second game, she maintained her aggressive play, securing a swift victory in just 23 minutes. This win boosted India’s medal count at the Paris Paralympics to 15, including 3 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

Nithya’s journey to the top of para-badminton is a story of perseverance and passion. Hailing from Hosur, Tamil Nadu, Nithya initially developed an interest in sports through her family’s love for cricket. However, her fascination with badminton began during the 2016 Rio Olympics, inspired by Chinese shuttler Lin Dan. Despite financial challenges that limited her training, Nithya’s talent was evident, and her coach encouraged her to pursue the sport more seriously. This led to her move to Lucknow for professional training under the guidance of Shri Gaurav Khanna, the head coach of the Indian para-badminton team.

Nithya quickly rose through the ranks, making a name for herself in national and international competitions. Her breakthrough came at the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain, where she won gold in the women’s singles SH6 category. She followed this with bronze medals at the 2022 World Championship in Tokyo, and multiple golds in international tournaments. Nithya’s success at the Paris Paralympics is a testament to her dedication, the support from her family and coaches, and her relentless pursuit of excellence in para-badminton.