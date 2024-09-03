Kerala Tragedy: Newborn Suffocated in Cherthala; Mother and Friend Arrested

In a disturbing incident from Cherthala, Kerala, a woman named Asha Manoj and her friend Ratheesh were arrested for suffocating a newborn to death. Asha, a 35-year-old resident of Pallippuram panchayat, initially misled the authorities by claiming she had given the baby to a couple in Tripunithura and later said she abandoned the infant at an Ammathottil in Ernakulam. However, during intense interrogation, both statements were proven false, leading to the discovery of the crime.

Ratheesh, who had posed as Asha’s husband at the hospital, took the newborn home after the mother was discharged. He then suffocated the baby and buried the body in the restroom of his house. Asha had handed over the baby to Ratheesh, believing he would take the child to an orphanage, as her husband had insisted the baby, reportedly Ratheesh’s, should not be brought home. The police uncovered the remains hidden in the restroom after Asha and Ratheesh confessed to the crime during their questioning.

Initially, the body was buried, but fearing discovery, the suspects unearthed it and hid it in the restroom with the possible intent of moving or destroying it later. Both Asha and Ratheesh were taken to Ratheesh’s house for a detailed investigation, where they admitted to suffocating the newborn shortly after its birth. The police are continuing their investigation to uncover further details.