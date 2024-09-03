Know what is skin barrier

The skin barrier is the outermost layer of the skin. It is also known as the stratum corneum. It acts as a protective shield against environmental aggressors like pollutants, bacteria, dust and toxins. It also helps retain moisture, preventing dehydration and keeping the skin supple and healthy. Protecting the skin barrier is crucial for maintaining healthy skin.

Follow these tips to protect your skin barrier

1. Use a gentle cleanser

Choose a mild, sulphate-free cleanser that doesn’t strip the skin of its natural oils. Cleanse your face with lukewarm water twice a day, once in the morning and once before bed. Gentle cleansing helps maintain the skin’s natural pH balance and prevents the disruption of the skin barrier.

2. Moisturise regularly

Apply a moisturiser suited to your skin type immediately after cleansing and whenever your skin feels dry. Use products containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or ceramides that help strengthen the skin barrier.

3. Avoid over-exfoliation

Limit exfoliation to 1-2 times a week, depending on your skin type. Over-exfoliation can damage the skin barrier by stripping away too many protective layers, leading to sensitivity and inflammation.

4. Use sunscreen daily

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every morning, regardless of the weather or your plans. Reapply every two hours if you’re outdoors or after swimming or sweating. Sunscreen protects the skin from harmful UV rays that can weaken the skin barrier.

Also Read; Drink coffee to lower the risk of prostate cancer

5. Add antioxidants

Use skincare products that contain antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, or niacinamide. Antioxidants help neutralise free radicals that can damage the skin barrier and lead to premature aging.

6. Avoid harsh ingredients

Opt for formulations labeled as “hypoallergenic” or “for sensitive skin.”

7. Maintain a healthy diet

Consume a diet rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants. Foods like fatty fish, nuts, seeds, fruits, and vegetables provide the nutrients necessary to support skin health.

8. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated. Aim for at least 8 cups of water daily.

9. Avoid hot showers

Opt for lukewarm showers instead of hot ones, and limit shower time to 10-15 minutes. Hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and a weakened barrier.

10. Use a humidifier

Place a humidifier in your bedroom or any room where you spend a lot of time, especially during dry winter months or in air-conditioned environments. This helps maintain optimal humidity levels for your skin.