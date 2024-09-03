Low carb foods to lower your blood sugar

Eating a low carbohydrate diet having high protein and fat can prove beneficial for persons with type 2 diabetes as it enhances their ability to regulate blood sugar levels, a new study revealed.

The findings of the study published in the journal ‘Diabetologia’ highlight that a central aspect in the treatment of type 2 diabetes is the patient’s ability to regulate their blood sugar levels. Moreover, this diet reduces liver fat content and also has a beneficial effect on fat metabolism.

“The purpose of our study was to investigate the effects of the diet without ‘interference’ from a weight loss. Patients were asked to maintain their weight,” said Senior Consultant, DMSc Thure Krarup, MD, from the Department of Endocrinology at Bispebjerg Hospital.