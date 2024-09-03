Morning Healthy Drink: cucumber and spinach juice

Ingredients:

– 1 cucumber

– 2 cups fresh spinach leaves

– 1-2 apples (for sweetness, optional)

– 1/2 lemon (for tanginess)

– 1-inch piece of fresh ginger (optional, for a zesty kick)

– Water (as needed for consistency)

Instructions:

1. Wash and peel the cucumber (if desired) and cut it into smaller pieces.

2. Wash the spinach leaves thoroughly.

3. If using apples, wash and chop them.

4. Squeeze the lemon juice.

5. If using ginger, peel it and cut it into smaller pieces.

6. Place the cucumber, spinach, apples (if using), lemon juice, and ginger (if using) into a blender.

7. Blend the ingredients until smooth. If the mixture is too thick, you can add a little water to reach your desired consistency.

8. Taste the juice and adjust the sweetness or tanginess as needed. You can add more apples or lemon juice if desired.

9. Once the juice is well blended and has the desired taste and consistency, strain it through a fine mesh strainer or a nut milk bag to remove any pulp.

10. Serve the juice immediately over ice, if desired, and enjoy your homemade cucumber and spinach juice!