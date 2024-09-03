Netflix adds real names of IC-814 hijackers to opening disclaimer after controversy

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix, responded to the controversy surrounding the web series IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack by announcing an update to the series’ opening disclaimer. The series, which portrays the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC-814, faced backlash for allegedly misrepresenting the terrorists involved and offending Hindu sentiments. To address these concerns, Netflix has added both the real names and the code names used by the hijackers during the actual event to the opening disclaimer. Shergill emphasized Netflix’s commitment to authentic storytelling, particularly in the context of India’s rich cultural heritage.

The update follows a meeting between Shergill and officials from the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, where Netflix’s stance on the issue was discussed. The controversy erupted after critics accused the series of whitewashing terrorism and disrespecting Hindu sentiments, pointing out the use of fictional names like ‘Chief,’ ‘Doctor,’ ‘Shankar,’ ‘Bhola,’ and ‘Burger’ for the terrorists. Social media campaigns, including the hashtag #BoycottNetflix, emerged in response, with demands for a more accurate representation of the events and the individuals involved.

To rectify the situation, Netflix has now included both the real names of the terrorists—identified by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs as members of the Pakistan-based group Harkat-ul-Mujahideen—and the code names used by passengers during the hijacking. The series’ updated disclaimer is seen as an attempt to address the criticism while maintaining historical accuracy.