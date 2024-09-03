Over 200 Residents Sickened by Contaminated Water

Over 200 residents of Supertech Eco Village 2 in Greater Noida West fell ill on Monday, particularly children, after consuming contaminated water. Symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea were widespread, with residents attributing the cause to inadequate cleaning of water tanks within the society. The issue primarily affected residents of four towers—C-4, C-5, C-6, and C-7—which together house over 160 flats.

The health crisis was highlighted by several cases, including that of a three-year-old boy who was hospitalized after experiencing severe diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Another resident reported that his sons fell ill after returning from a coaching institute, expressing concerns that contaminated water was to blame. These incidents point to a broader issue with the society’s water supply, which may have been compromised due to improper tank cleaning in the previous week.

In response, the society’s maintenance team inspected the water tanks, collected samples for testing, and pledged to address any problems found. They assured residents that negligence, if any, would be dealt with accordingly. Many residents noted that their children began showing symptoms of illness following the recent cleaning of the society’s water tanks, further suggesting that the contamination originated from that process.