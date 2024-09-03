PM Modi begins key visit to Brunei, Singapore to strengthen strategic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a landmark two-day visit on September 3, beginning with a historic trip to Brunei, marking the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited the Southeast Asian nation. This visit coincides with the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei. During his stay, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the Royal family to strengthen ties in various sectors, including defense, trade, and cultural exchanges.

The visit is seen as a pivotal moment in enhancing bilateral relations, with the Ministry of External Affairs emphasizing the warm and multifaceted relationship between India and Brunei. Discussions are expected to cover a broad range of topics, such as investment, space technology, health, and the significant role of the Indian community in Brunei, which numbers around 14,000.

After concluding his visit to Brunei, PM Modi will continue to Singapore on September 4, where he will engage with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and other leaders. The focus of these meetings will be on expanding cooperation in advanced manufacturing, digitalization, and sustainable development, further solidifying the strategic partnership between India and Singapore as part of India’s broader Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision.