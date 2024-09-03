Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended flat in the rangebound trading session on September 3. At close, BSE Sensex was down 4.40 points or 0.01 percent at 82,555.44. NSE Nifty settled at 25,279.80 , up 1.10 points.

Stocks advanced on BSE were 2,055 against 1,870 stocks that declined, and 103 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,028. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 264, and those that hit a 52-week low was 27. A total of 286 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 258 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Bank, HDFC Life, Shriram Finance and Bajaj Finserv. Top losers were ONGC, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel and Adani Ports.

Among sectors, bank and capital goods indices were up 0.5 percent each, while media, power, metal, realty and oil & gas down 0.5-1.5 percent. The BSE midcap index ended with marginal gains and the smallcap index rose 0.5 percent.