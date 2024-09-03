These habits will help improve your ‘happy hormones’

Endorphins are a type of neurotransmitter produced by the central nervous system and the pituitary gland. They are also referred to as “happy hormones” because they act as natural painkillers and mood elevators. When endorphins are released, they reduce the perception of pain and can trigger a feeling of euphoria.

As per experts, certain morning habits can significantly boost the production of endorphins and other mood-enhancing chemicals like serotonin and dopamine.

Morning habits that can help boost your endorphins:

1. Exercise

Physical activity stimulates the release of endorphins, which are natural painkillers and mood elevators. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate to intense exercise. This could include jogging, cycling, yoga, or even a brisk walk.

2. Sunlight exposure

Sunlight increases serotonin levels, which can improve mood and help you feel calm and focused. Spend at least 15-30 minutes outside in the morning.

3. Healthy breakfast

A nutritious breakfast can stabilise blood sugar levels and provide essential nutrients that promote brain function and mood regulation. Include protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates in your breakfast.

4. Meditation

Meditation and deep breathing exercises can reduce stress and increase the release of endorphins. Take 10-15 minutes each morning practicing mindfulness meditation or deep breathing exercises.

5. Listening to music

Music can stimulate the production of endorphins and other feel-good chemicals like dopamine.

6. Stretching

Stretching can improve circulation and flexibility, reducing muscle tension and promoting a sense of well-being. Incorporate a 5-10 minute stretching routine into your morning.

7. Hydration

Proper hydration is essential for overall health and can improve mood and energy levels. Start your day with a glass of water, and continue to drink water throughout the morning.

8. Positive affirmations

Positive affirmations can rewire your brain to promote a positive mindset, which can increase endorphin levels. Spend a few minutes each morning repeating positive affirmations.