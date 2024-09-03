Trinamool Congress Student Leader Suspended Amid Doctor’s Death Probe

The Trinamool Congress students’ wing suspended a senior member, Avik Dey, following allegations that he was present at the scene where a woman doctor’s body was found on August 9. Dey, a post-graduate trainee at SSKM Hospital, was suspended immediately by the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) after a video surfaced showing a man in a red shirt at the crime scene, leading to speculation that it might be Dey.

The video, which has sparked controversy and raised suspicions of potential evidence tampering, shows a man at the crime scene who some media outlets claimed resembled Dey. However, Kolkata Police clarified that the individual in the video was one of their fingerprint experts, not Dey. Despite this clarification, the allegations against Dey have led to his suspension.

Dey has denied being at the hospital during the incident. TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya stated that the organization would wait for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conclude its probe before making any further decisions regarding Dey’s involvement in the case.