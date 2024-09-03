UAE based air carrier announces0% discount on flights to popular destinations: Details

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering a 20 per cent discount on flights to popular destinations. This limited-time offer is available for bookings made through the Wizz mobile app or the airline’s website until 1:59am local time on September 5 (11:59pm CEST on September 4), for travel until March 30, 2025.

The promotion includes recently launched routes to new destinations like Chisinau and Cluj-Napoca. Passengers are encouraged to fly before March 30, 2025.

The airline currently operates more than 30 routes from Abu Dhabi, and travellers are encouraged to book early for destinations like Almaty, Amman, Athens, Dammam, Erbil, Bishkek, Alexandria, Sohag, Larnaca, and Giza.

The airline has also recently introduced ‘All You Can Fly’ membership which allows passengers to purchase unlimited tickets at huge savings. Additional services like baggage and seat selection can be added as needed.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers low fares and efficient travel options to a wide array of destinations including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Chisinau (Moldova), Cluj (Romania), and Dammam (Saudi Arabia), among many others.