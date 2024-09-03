UAE visa amnesty: Indian Consulate announces helpline numbers for expats

Dubai: The Consulate General of India in Dubai has announced helpline numbers to assist Indian nationals overstaying in the UAE. The Indian Mission also introduced several measures for Indian expats in the UAE. This was announced as the UAE government launches its two-month amnesty programme for illegal residents.

Facilitation counters have been set up both at the Consulate General of India in Dubai and at the Awir Immigration Centre. These counters will be operational from September 2, 2024, with working hours from 8am to 6pm. Applicants can collect their ECs from the consulate between 2pm and 4pm the day after submitting their applications.

Overstayers seeking to regularise their residency status, and short validity passports are available through the BLS Centres in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. BLS Centres will remain open on all Sundays from 9am to 5pm throughout the amnesty period to accommodate applicants.

The consulate has provided a dedicated helpline at 050-9433111, operational from 8am to 6pm, and the PBSK Helpline at 800-46342, available 24/7 for further inquiries. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi too had announced several measures for Indian expats.

Earlier the UAE has announced a two-month grace period for residence visa violators. The grace period for residence visa violators started from September 1, 2024. The grace period will allow residence visa violators to regularise their status or leave the country without incurring fines.The fine on visa overstay was standardised last year. Residents, tourists and visit visa holders who overstay now pay Dh50 a day instead of Dh100. Residence visas in UAE can vary on the basis of type and sponsor. A sponsored visa can last for 1, 2 or 3 years, whereas a self-sponsored visa can be valid for up to 5 or 10 years. In case of a sponsored visa, the expiry date of the dependent’s residence visa will not exceed that of the sponsor and must be renewed before it expires.