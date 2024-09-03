Wayanad at risk of another landslide due to heavy rains, warn IISER Mohali researchers

Researchers from IISER Mohali have raised concerns about the potential for another landslide in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala area, where a previous landslide occurred. They warn that remnants from the earlier disaster could become destabilized if the northeast monsoon intensifies, leading to a dangerous flow of rocks and soil. The study highlights a possible “damming effect” caused by rocks lodged in a fissure near Punchirimattam, which could exacerbate the situation if heavy rains persist.

The experts, who closely examined the disaster site, believe that the previous landslide’s intensity was significantly amplified due to this damming effect, where debris accumulated along the landslide’s path, creating a natural blockage. With the northeast monsoon (Thulam rains) approaching, the IISER Mohali researchers caution that heavy rainfall could lead to a repeat of this scenario, posing a serious risk to the area.

The study also compared the recent landslide’s impact to the Pettimudi disaster, noting that the force was 35 times greater. Debris significantly increased in the Chaliyar River, though it quickly washed out to sea, minimizing long-term damage to aquatic life. The researchers emphasized the need for precautions, particularly in residential areas around Punchiramit, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala, as the risk of another disaster remains high.