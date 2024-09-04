32% Increase in Indians Taking Multiple International Trips: MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip’s recent report, “How India Travels Abroad,” highlights a significant shift in Indian travel patterns, revealing a 32% increase in the number of Indians making two or more international trips. The study, covering June 2023 to May 2024, shows a growing trend toward last-minute travel planning, with nearly half of all international bookings made less than 14 days before departure. December remains the peak month for global travel inquiries, while October to December sees a focus on short-haul destinations, and mid to long-haul trips are more popular from April to September.

Traditional destinations like the UAE, Thailand, and the USA continue to dominate Indian travelers’ preferences, but emerging destinations such as Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Bhutan are gaining traction, with search volumes for these places increasing by 70%. Almaty and Baku, in particular, have seen extraordinary growth, with search rates rising by 527% and 395%, respectively. This trend reflects a broader desire among Indian travelers to explore less conventional destinations, with Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia also seeing notable increases in interest.

Luxury travel is also on the rise, as indicated by a 10% increase in business class flight searches. Despite a continued demand for affordable options, nearly 50% of international hotel bookings fall within the Rs 7,000 per night range. New York tops the list as the most expensive destination for hotel stays, while South Asian destinations like Pokhara, Pattaya, and Kuala Lumpur offer more budget-friendly accommodations. Travelers from Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Haryana are leading the way in premium bookings, while those from Punjab, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu prefer more economical lodging options, highlighting a diverse range of preferences among Indian travelers.