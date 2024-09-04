4 Indians killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Texas highway

Four Indians tragically lost their lives in a multi-vehicle crash in Texas, where a speeding truck rear-ended their SUV, leading to a devastating fire. The victims, identified as Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, and Dharshini Vasudevan, had connected through a carpooling app and were en route to Bentonville, Arkansas. Authorities are using DNA testing to confirm their identities, as their bodies were severely charred in the fire.

The victims had various connections to the US—Orampati and Shaik were both from Hyderabad, with the former returning from visiting his cousin in Dallas, and Palacharla was headed to meet his wife in Bentonville. Vasudevan, a Tamil Nadu native, had recently completed her master’s degree at the University of Texas and was living in Frisco, Texas. Vasudevan’s father had reached out on social media, tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, after losing contact with her following the crash.

The delay in identifying the victims, exacerbated by a long weekend in the US, has added to the anguish of the families. Authorities are relying on DNA fingerprinting and dental records to confirm the victims’ identities, with the process expected to take additional time.