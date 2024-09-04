Actor Alencier Ley Lopez faces case for sexual misconduct on film set

Actor Alencier Ley Lopez has been booked by the Chengamanad police in Ernakulam on charges of sexual harassment, stemming from an incident on a film set. The complaint alleges that Lopez sexually harassed the complainant in 2017 during the shooting of the Malayalam film ‘Aabhaasam’ in Bengaluru. He was booked under IPC sections 354 and 451, related to sexual assault and trespassing. The complainant had previously reported the incident to Edavela Babu, then-general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), who reportedly dismissed her concerns after Lopez issued an apology.

This is not the first time Lopez has faced such allegations. In 2018, the same woman made similar claims against him. The case against Lopez is part of a broader crackdown in the Malayalam film industry following the release of the Hema Committee report, which exposed widespread harassment and exploitation of women. In the wake of this report, over 20 cases have been filed against well-known actors and directors as more women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.

In response to these rising allegations, including a recent rape charge against actor Nivin Pauly, the Kerala government has announced the formation of a seven-member special investigation team. This team, established on August 25, is tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the numerous sexual harassment cases that have emerged in the Malayalam film industry. The committee was formed after the 2017 actress assault case, which triggered widespread calls for reform and accountability in the industry.