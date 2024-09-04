Alcohol Shortage Sparks Customer Frustration After Price Cut

The Karnataka government’s recent decision to reduce prices on premium liquors to make high-end brands more affordable has led to unexpected challenges, with customers expressing frustration over the resulting stock shortages. The delay in supplying these brands to liquor shops stems from the time required to print new labels reflecting the reduced prices, leaving many shelves empty and impacting sales in bars, wine stores, and other outlets.

Despite the government’s intention to make luxury liquors like Black & White, Black Dog, Teachers, Black Label, Chivas Regal, and Smirnoff Vodka more accessible, liquor sellers report inadequate supplies of these popular brands. This shortage has not only frustrated customers but also led to a dip in excise revenue. Excise department sources have acknowledged the issue, promising that it will be resolved within two to three days as the updated labels are finalized and distributed.

The price reduction is part of a broader strategy by Karnataka to counteract revenue losses caused by higher liquor prices compared to neighboring states. Previously, the state experienced a significant drop in revenue as consumers from border areas opted to buy alcohol from other states with lower prices. By revising liquor prices, the government aims to encourage more local purchases, but the current stock shortage has left both liquor sellers and customers eagerly awaiting the full implementation of the new pricing policy.