Benefits of corriander water

Coriander water, also known as dhania water, has several benefits:

1. Digestive aid: Coriander seeds have natural digestive properties, relieving bloating, gas, and indigestion.

2. Antioxidant properties: Coriander water contains antioxidants, which help protect against cell damage and reduce inflammation.

3. Anti-inflammatory properties: Coriander has anti-inflammatory compounds, which may help reduce swelling and pain.

4. Lowers blood sugar: Coriander water may help regulate blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

5. Supports weight loss: Coriander water can aid in weight loss by improving metabolism and reducing water retention.

6. Relieves menstrual cramps: Coriander water has been shown to reduce menstrual cramp severity and duration.

7. Supports skin health: Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties in coriander water may improve skin texture and reduce acne.

8. Freshens breath: Coriander seeds have natural antibacterial properties, making coriander water a natural mouthwash.

9. Supports eye health: Coriander water may help reduce eye strain and improve vision.

10. Boosts immunity: Coriander water contains vitamins and minerals that support immune function.

To make coriander water, soak 1-2 teaspoons of coriander seeds in a glass of water overnight and strain before drinking. Consult a healthcare professional before using coriander water for medicinal purposes.