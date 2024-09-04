Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins Dh15 million

Abu Dhabi: Nur Miah Shamshu Miah, a Bangladeshi expat from Al Ain, won Dh15 million in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw. Nur Miah Shamshu Miah won the fortune with ticket number 201918. 10 participants also won Dh100,000 each during live draw.

This month, Big Ticket is offering a guaranteed Dh20 million grand prize. The grand prize is up for grabs for anyone who purchases tickets. Customers who buy the tickets will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw, where three winners will have a chance to win Dh100,000 each.

In addition to the guaranteed Dh20 million grand prize, ten lucky participants will each win Dh100,000 on the October 3 live draw, along with a brand-new Maserati Ghibli, worth Dh400,000.