Boult launches three new Bassbox soundbars in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Boult has introduced three new Bluetooth-supported soundbars — the Bassbox X60, Bassbox X250, and Bassbox X500. The Boult Bassbox X60 is priced in India at Rs. 2,999, while the Bassbox X250 and the Bassbox X500 are listed at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. All three soundbars are offered in a lone black colourway and are available for purchase via Flipkart and the Boult Audio India website.

The Boult Bassbox X60 comes with support for 60W rated output, while the Bassbox X250 and the Bassbox X500 support 250W and 500W output, respectively. The affordable Bassbox X60 is equipped with an integrated DSP, while the Bassbox X250 and the Bassbox X500 get dedicated DSP units as well as Dolby Audio support.

While the Boult Bassbox X60 and the Bassbox X250 soundbars have a 2.1-channel audio output system, the top-of-the-line Boult Bassbox X500 variant flaunts a 5.1 surround sound system. All three soundbars are equipped with wired subwoofers. They have BoomX technology support.

The three new Boult Bassbox soundbars support master remote control as well as integrated control panels. They have three preset EQ modes — Movie, Music, and News. The Bassbox X60 supports Bluetooth 5.4, while the X250 and X500 variants support Bluetooth versions 5.3 and 5.1, respectively. Aside from Bluetooth, they support AUX, USB, and HDMI(ARC) connectivity. The soundbars can either be wall-mounted or placed on a tabletop.