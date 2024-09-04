Chiranjeevi Donates Rs. 50 Lakh Each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Funds

Actor Chiranjeevi has made a significant contribution of Rs 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to support flood relief efforts. He announced his total donation of one crore rupees via social media on September 4, expressing his hope for a quick resolution to the flood crisis and the safety of those affected.

Chiranjeevi also shared his deep sorrow over the devastation caused by the floods, lamenting the loss of lives in the impacted regions. His generous act has been widely praised and highlights his strong connection with his Telugu-speaking audience, who have long admired and respected him.

In addition to Chiranjeevi, other notable film industry figures such as Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and Vishwak Sen have also contributed to the relief funds. Both Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR matched Chiranjeevi’s donation with Rs 50 lakhs each. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Vishwambhara, which features a star-studded cast and is scheduled to hit theaters on January 10, 2025.