Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala for second day in row. Gold is trading at Rs 53,360 per 8 gram and Rs 6670 per 1 gram. On Monday, gold price declined by Rs 200 per 8 gram. In last four days, price of gold depreciated by Rs 360 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat at Rs 71,449 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.1% or Rs 68. Silver futures were trading at Rs 83,183/kg, down by 0.08% or Rs 69. In the last 4 days, the prices of gold have fallen by Rs 700/10 gm while silver has dipped by nearly Rs 3,900 per kilogram. On Tuesday, gold futures settled at Rs 71,381 per 10 gram with a loss of 0.31%.

Also Read: Skoda launches Slavia Monte Carlo edition in India: Price, Features

In global markets price of spot gold held its ground at $2,493.62 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,524.90.Spot silver was flat at $28.04 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $906.55 and palladium added 0.6% to $943.60.