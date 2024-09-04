DAC Approves Indian Navy’s Rs 70,000 Crore Project 17B Warships

In a major move towards enhancing self-reliance in the defense sector, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved the construction of seven Project 17B stealth frigates for the Indian Navy, with an estimated cost of Rs 70,000 crore. These advanced warships, following the Project 17A Nilgiri-class frigates, will be the most sophisticated ever built in India, featuring high indigenous content, including BrahMos cruise missiles, anti-submarine weapons, and electronic warfare systems. State-owned shipyards Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), currently constructing the Project 17A warships, are likely to lead this initiative.

In addition to the Project 17B approval, the DAC has also cleared nine other significant capital acquisition proposals for the armed forces. These include the procurement of 1,770 Future-Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) to replace aging Soviet-era T-92 tanks, Air Defence fire control radars, Dornier-228 aircraft, and next-generation fast patrol and offshore patrol vessels. The FRCVs will be acquired in three phases, with 550-600 units in each phase, featuring progressively advanced and futuristic technologies. The developmental process is expected to be completed within 4-5 years, with production and induction starting by 2030.

The phased procurement of FRCVs will ensure that the Indian Army’s armored fleet remains equipped with the latest technologies. The first phase will involve existing technologies, while the second and third phases will see the introduction of advanced and futuristic systems, respectively. The final phase is expected to be completed over the next 10-12 years, aligning with India’s long-term defense modernization goals.