Effective Home Remedies to Reduce Baggy Eyes Naturally

Home remedies to reduce the appearance of baggy eyes include:

1. Cucumber Slices: Place chilled cucumber slices on your closed eyelids for 10-15 minutes.

2. Tea Bags: Apply cooled, steeped tea bags (especially chamomile or green tea) to your eyes for a few minutes.

3. Cold Spoons: Chill metal spoons in the refrigerator, then place them over your eyes until they warm up.

4. Aloe Vera Gel: Apply a small amount of aloe vera gel under your eyes and leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

5. Potato Slices: Use thin potato slices on your eyelids for about 20 minutes.

6. Egg Whites: Whisk an egg white and apply it under your eyes. Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse.

7. Hyaluronic Acid Cream: Use an eye cream with hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin.

8. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep your body and skin hydrated.

9. Sleep: Ensure you get enough quality sleep to prevent eye puffiness.

10. Limit Salt Intake: High salt consumption can cause fluid retention, leading to puffiness, so reduce salt in your diet.